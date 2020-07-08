MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 8

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational flights for Wednesday, July 8:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are scheduled as only those who have the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government unit.

On Tuesday, the government allowed non-essential outbound travel by Filipinos but subject to conditions.