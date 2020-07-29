MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 29

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 29:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

MIAA said domestic flights are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

The government earlier lifted the ban on international non-essential travel by Filipinos, but later reimposed the restriction after only one insurance company expressed willingness to shoulder the health and travel insurance for travelers in relation to COVID-19.