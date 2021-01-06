MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 6

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 6:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day these are scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has imposed a ban on foreign travelers from 21 countries following reports of the more infectious COVID-19 variant there.

The ban, which is in effect until January 15, covers the following:

Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain United States United Kingdom

Hong Kong has said a traveler from Manila tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant.

The Department of Health has said it was requesting more details from the Hong Kong government.