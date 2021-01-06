Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 6

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 6:

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day these are scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has imposed a ban on foreign travelers from 21 countries following reports of the more infectious COVID-19 variant there.

The ban, which is in effect until January 15, covers the following:

  1. Denmark
  2. Ireland
  3. Japan
  4. Australia
  5. Israel
  6. The Netherlands
  7. Hong Kong
  8. Switzerland
  9. France
  10. Germany
  11. Iceland
  12. Italy
  13. Lebanon
  14. Singapore
  15. Sweden
  16. South Korea
  17. South Africa
  18. Canada
  19. Spain
  20. United States
  21. United Kingdom

Hong Kong has said a traveler from Manila tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant.

The Department of Health has said it was requesting more details from the Hong Kong government.

Related Posts