MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 13

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 13:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippine government has so far temporarily banned foreign travelers from over 30 countries over reports of the new COVID-19 strains there.

These are China, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the following:

Portugal India Finland Norway Jordan Brazil Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain Austria

The restrictions are supposed to end on January 15.