MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 13

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 13:
MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.
The Philippine government has so far temporarily banned foreign travelers from over 30 countries over reports of the new COVID-19 strains there.
These are China, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the following:
- Portugal
- India
- Finland
- Norway
- Jordan
- Brazil
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Japan
- Australia
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- Hong Kong
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Sweden
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Canada
- Spain
- Austria
The restrictions are supposed to end on January 15.