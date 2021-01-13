Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 13

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, January 13:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippine government has so far temporarily banned foreign travelers from over 30 countries over reports of the new COVID-19 strains there.

These are China, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the following:

  1. Portugal
  2. India
  3. Finland
  4. Norway
  5. Jordan
  6. Brazil
  7. Denmark
  8. Ireland
  9. Japan
  10. Australia
  11. Israel
  12. The Netherlands
  13. Hong Kong
  14. Switzerland
  15. France
  16. Germany
  17. Iceland
  18. Italy
  19. Lebanon
  20. Singapore
  21. Sweden
  22. South Korea
  23. South Africa
  24. Canada
  25. Spain
  26. Austria

The restrictions are supposed to end on January 15.

