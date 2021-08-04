MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 4

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 4:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights prior to their travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on India and nine other countries was extended following the Department of Health’s confirmation of the local transmission of the Delta variant.

Starting Aug. 6, Metro Manila will be under an enhanced community quarantine.