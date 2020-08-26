MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 26

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 26:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes, MIAA said.

MIAA also advised the public to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed under the general community quarantine.

The Bureau of Immigration said restrictions on international travel remain unless lifted by government.