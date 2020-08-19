MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 19

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Aug. 19:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

With Metro Manila now under a general community quarantine, domestic flights are now allowed.

International flights are also allowed but the Bureau of Immigration earlier said most of these were still affected due to travel restrictions imposed by several countries.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.