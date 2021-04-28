MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, April 28

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, April 28:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights before going to the airport.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Flight schedules are also subject to changes, MIAA said.

Starting April 12, the Palace said the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

The movement of people is limited in MECQ areas, with only medical workers, authorized persons outside residences, and people who need to secure necessities allowed to leave their residences.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on the quarantine status for Metro Manila after the end of April.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said, however, that he himself preferred an extended MECQ in Metro Manila starting May.