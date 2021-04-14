MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, April 14

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, April 14:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Palace has attributed the surge to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.