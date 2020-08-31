MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Sept. 1

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Sept. 1:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers have been advised to confirm their flights on the same day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila still under a general community quarantine starting Sept. 1, as announced by President Rodrigo Duterte in a taped speech aired on Monday night.

The Bureau of Immigration earlier said restrictions on international travel remain under the GCQ.

This week, it said, however, that it has eased restrictions on departing foreign nationals to prevent crowding in immigration offices.