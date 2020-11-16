MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Nov. 17

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Nov. 17:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the travel requirement set forth by the locl government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of jurisdiction.

The government has eased some restrictions on international travel, with Filipinos now allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel subject to travel requirements.

Foreigners with selected investor visas are also allowed to enter the country.

On Monday, the Bureau of Immigration specified these specific investor visas following numerous queries.