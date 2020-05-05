MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, May 5

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport International Airport has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was as of Tuesday, May 5:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA announced the suspension of commercial flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport but later clarified the suspension was only for one week and covers inbound international flights.

The national task force against COVID-19 said the suspension was aimed at decongesting the quarantine facilities in Metro Manila.