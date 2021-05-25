MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, May 25

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, May 25:
MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.
It added flight schedules may change at any given time, so passengers should consult with their airlines.
The Philippines has, however, temporarily banned travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh from entering the country.
Also added to the list of countries covered by the travel ban are Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
The ban is expected to end on May 31.