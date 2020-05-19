Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, May 19

on

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Tuesday, May 19:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All flight operations are also concentrated at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of airport workers to the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific said the cancellation of its flights was extended until May 31 in view of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila until that date.

 

