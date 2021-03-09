MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, March 9

His go-signal would have led to a further easing of travel restrictions.

The Philippines last week said 52 additional South African variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance” were detected in the country.

The additional cases pushed the total South African variant cases to 58, UK variant cases to 118, and cases with mutations of concern to 76.

The OCTA research group said the COVID-19 variants are the reason COVID-19 cases have been increasing.

But the Department of Health said the failure to follow minimum health standards and increased mobility were reasons for the uptick in COVID-19 cases.