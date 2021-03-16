MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, March 16

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, March 16:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

Travel restrictions have so far been eased in the Philippines.

Health authorities, however, have noted a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group predicting as many as 20,000 COVID-19 cases daily by April if the surge is not contained.

The independent research group has said the surge was possibly due to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants in the country.

The Department of Health said, however, that the surge was directly caused by increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols.

This was exacerbated by the presence of COVID-19 virus variants, it added.