MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, June 9

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Tuesday, June 9:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said domestic flights were allowed for as long as there was approval from the local government unit concerned.

Cebu Pacific has cancelled its flights between Manila and General Santos City.

The Bureau of Immigration said its operations remain downsized at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as international travel ban restrictions remain in place.