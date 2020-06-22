MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, June 23

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Tuesday, June 23:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA has urged the public to confirm their flights on the same day they are supposed to travel, noting that only those who get confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

The national government has said domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

The Bureau of Immigration has said its operations at NAIA remain downscaled with international travel restrictions still in place.