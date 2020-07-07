MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, July 7

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational flights for Tuesday, July 7:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers were advised to confirm their flights on the same day they are scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government.

But international travel is still restricted, with only Overseas Filipino Workers allowed to fly to select countries.

Diplomatic passport holders and permanent and student visa holders may also fly international subject to the travel restrictions and bans imposed by the countries of destination.