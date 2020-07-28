MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, July 28

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, July 28:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm theor flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed inside the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit.

International flights for non-essential purposes by Filipinos are not allowed again.