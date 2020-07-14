MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, July 14

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, July 14:

Passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

Non-essential foreign travel by Filipinos is now allowed but subject to certain conditions.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has also released its list of travel bans and restrictions across countries for reference by Filipino travelers.