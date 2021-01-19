MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 19

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 19:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippine government has imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 virus strains there.

The Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center have confirmed the entry of the UK COVID-19 strain in the country with the testing positive of a Quezon City resident upon arrival from Dubai.