MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Jan. 26

(Eagle News)– The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Jan. 26:

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry.

The government has so far imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the UK and South African COVID-19 strains there.

These countries are the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates.

The government has confirmed the entry into the country of the UK strain, after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, UAE.

On Friday, the QC government said he already tested negative for COVID-19 but was still under strict monitoring.

Also on Friday, the government confirmed the UK variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases.