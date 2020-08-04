MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Aug. 4

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Aug. 4:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

With the effectivity of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and parts of CALABARZON starting today, domestic flights initially scheduled have been cancelled.

International flights are also limited.