MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Aug. 18

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA urged passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed inside the airport premises.

In an address aired on Monday night, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Metro Manila would revert to a general community quarantine starting Aug. 19, two weeks after it was placed under the more restrictive modified enhanced community quarantine.

Under the MECQ, no additional restrictions on international travel are imposed, but domestic travel is not allowed.