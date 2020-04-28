Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, April 28

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Tuesday, April 28:

MIAA said the flight schedules may be subjected to changes.

MIAA earlier said all flights are now concentrated in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the COVID-19 virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15.

