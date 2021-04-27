MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, April 27

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, April 27:

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

MIAA added flight schedules were subject to changes.

Starting April 12, the Palace said the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

The movement of people is limited in MECQ areas, with only medical workers, authorized persons outside residences, and people who need to secure necessities allowed to leave their residences.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said he preferred an extended MECQ in Metro Manila after starting May.