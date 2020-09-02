MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 3

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 3:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

According to MIAA, this was as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine, which means domestic flights are allowed.

The Bureau of Immigration said restrictions on international travel remain in place although it later said it eased restrictions for departing foreign nationals to prevent crowding in its offices.