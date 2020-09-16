MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 17

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 17:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

International flights are allowed but subject to restrictions, the Bureau of Immigration earlier said.