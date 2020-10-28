MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Oct. 29

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Oct. 29:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Some restrictions on international travel have been eased, with foreigners with investor visas now allowed entry into the country.

Filipinos on outbound non-essential travel are also allowed to leave.

Domestic flight operations, on the other hand, are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.