MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Nov. 5

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Nov. 5:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the travel requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Some restrictions on international flights have been eased, with Filipinos now allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel.

Foreigners with investor visas are also now allowed to enter the country.