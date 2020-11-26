MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Nov. 26

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Nov. 26:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

All passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on international and domestic travel.

All Filipinos are now allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel, subject to the travel requirements set forth by the Philippine government and the country of destination.

Domestic flights are also allowed, subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.