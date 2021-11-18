MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Nov. 18

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Nov. 18:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation prior to travel will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Bureau of Immigration has said Faroe Islands and the Netherlands are in the country’s red list, which means travelers from those areas and those who traveled there 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines are not allowed entry into the country.