MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, May 7

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Thursday, May 7:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific earlier cancelled their flights until May 15 following the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in select areas.

The government also announced the suspension of select flights for one week in a bid to decongest quarantine facilities in Metro Manila.