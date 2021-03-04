MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, March 4

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, March 4:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

It advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has imposed some restrictions on entry into the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected proposals to place the entire Philippines under a modified general community quarantine, the lowest form of community quarantine, sans a COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The move would have allowed the further easing of travel restrictions.

Vaccine rollout kicked off on Monday, March 1, with some medical and government frontliners given the inoculation first.