MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, March 11

His go-signal would have led to a further easing of travel restrictions.

So far, the government said COVID-19 cases were increasing, and urged the public to continue to practice minimum health protocols.

The OCTA research group earlier warned that COVID-19 cases could reach 6,000 daily by March 31.

The OCTA research group said the COVID-19 variants are the reasons COVID-19 cases have been increasing.

The Philippines last week said 52 additional South African variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance” were detected in the country.

The additional cases pushed the total South African variant cases to 58, UK variant cases to 118, and cases with mutations of concern to 76.