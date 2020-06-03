MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, June 4

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Thursday, June 4:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

AirAsia has said it would resume its domestic flight operations on June 5, following the transition of some areas, including Metro Manila, to a general community quarantine.

The Bureau of Immigration said its operations remain downscaled at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as international travel restrictions remain in place.