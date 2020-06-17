MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, June 18

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was as of Thursday, June 18:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA urged passengers to ensure their flights are confirmed on the day they go to the airport.

According to MIAA, only those with confirmed flights will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations have resumed for some airlines but these are subject to the approval of the local government unit concerned.

The Bureau of Immigration has said international travel restrictions remain in place.