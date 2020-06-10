MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, June 11

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Thursday, June 11:

Flight schedules are subject to changes.

Earlier, several airlines have announced a resumption of their domestic flight operations as Metro Manila shifted to a general community quarantine.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said domestic flights were allowed provided there was approval from the local government unit concerned.

The Bureau of Immigration has said its operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport remain downscaled as International travel restrictions remain in place.