MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 9

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 9:

MIAA said flight schedules are subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government.

The government early this week allowed non-essential foreign travel by Filipinos but subject to certain conditions.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 50,000 COVID-19 cases.