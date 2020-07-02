MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 2

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Thursday, July 2:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said travelers should confirm their flights first on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government concerned.

International travel restrictions remain in place.

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs released its updated list of travel bans and restrictions in countries around the world.