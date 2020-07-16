MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 16

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 16:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said passengers should confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided local government units give their approval for the flight.

The government now allows non-essential foreign travel by Filipinos but subject to certain conditions.