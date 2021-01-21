MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Jan. 21

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Jan. 21:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry.

So far, travel restrictions are in effect over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 virus strains there.

These countries are the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China and Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates.

The restrictions are expected to be lifted on January 31.

The government has confirmed the UK COVID-19 virus strain has been detected in the Philippines after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai in the UAE.