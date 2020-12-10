MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, December 10

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Dec. 10:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA said all passengers should secure confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with domestic travel allowed but subject to the requirements set by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Department of Tourism has said it was eyeing shouldering half of the cost of the swab tests for travelers to boost domestic tourism.

Filipinos are allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel.