MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Dec. 2

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Dec. 2:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippine government has suspended its implementation of an Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases resolution allowing the entry of fully-vaccinated individuals from visa-free countries included in the Philippines’ “green” list amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

The variant was found to have ten mutations concentrated in the area that interacts with human cells, a fact researchers from Italy said meant the virus has adapted well to humans.