MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 8

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 8:

Flight schedules may change any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

On March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29.

The ECQ, where the movement of persons is again limited, was expected to end on April 4.

But on Saturday, April 3, the government announced the extension of the ECQ in the NCR Plus area for at least another week, in a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Palace has attributed the surge to the presence of virus variants.