MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 15

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 15:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights beforehand as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

NCR Plus composed of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, and Metro Manila are so far under a modified enhanced community quarantine, imposed by the Palace amid the surge in COVID-19 cases it attributed to the presence of virus variants.

Under the MECQ, only the following are eligible to travel between NCR Plus and all other regions in the Philippines: health/emergency frontline services personnel; government officials and frontline personnel; duly-authorized humanitarian assistance actors; persons traveling for medical/humanitarian reasons; persons going to the airport for travel abroad; persons crossing zones for work or business permitted in the zone of destination, and going back home; returning or repatriated OFWs and other Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) returning to their places of residence and locally – stranded individuals.