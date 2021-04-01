MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 1

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 1:

On March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29.

The NCR Plus bubble is now on its fourth day of ECQ, where people’s movement is limited.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 4 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, which the Palace has attributed to the presence of virus variants.

The Department of Health, however, has recommended an extension of another week.

