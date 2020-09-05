MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Sept. 6

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Sept. 6:

MIAA said the flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed under a general community quarantine, which is Metro Manila’s quarantine level until the end of the month.

The Bureau of Immigration has said restrictions on international travel remain.