MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Sept. 20

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Sept. 20:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA urged passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

This was as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine, which means domestic flights are allowed but subject only to the restrictions of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Restrictions on international travel on the other hand remain.